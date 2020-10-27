Murphy USA (MUSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $125.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average of $122.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $144.09.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $87,507.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $582,555.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,974.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,417 in the last ninety days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

