National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised National Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

NBHC stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. National Bank has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $971.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Bank by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in National Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in National Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

