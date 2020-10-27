National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.46 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NESR shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

