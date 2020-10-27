National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 71.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

NFG opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $323.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.59%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

