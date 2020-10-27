National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NHI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Health Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 16.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 39.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.