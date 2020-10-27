National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NHI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Health Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 16.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 39.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.