NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.40 ($3.05).

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCC. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of NCC opened at GBX 193.76 ($2.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $492.14 million and a PE ratio of 45.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 187.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 173.92. NCC Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 236 ($3.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from NCC Group plc (NCC.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. NCC Group plc (NCC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

