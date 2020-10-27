Neste Oyj’s (NTOIY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NTOIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Neste Oyj to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $28.46 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $29.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

