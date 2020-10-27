Neste Oyj’s (NTOIY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NTOIY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $29.63.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

