Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $131.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nestlé from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.00.

Nestlé stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $338.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1,456.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 7.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter worth $2,298,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

