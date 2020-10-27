Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) & LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Head to Head Analysis

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Net Element and LiveRamp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Element $65.00 million 0.46 -$6.46 million N/A N/A LiveRamp $380.57 million 10.58 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -33.03

Net Element has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp.

Profitability

This table compares Net Element and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Element -8.71% -135.09% -25.03% LiveRamp -26.19% -8.82% -7.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Net Element shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Net Element shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Net Element has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Net Element and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp 0 0 8 0 3.00

LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.18%. Given LiveRamp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Net Element.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Net Element on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools. Its services include Unified Payments, a payment acceptance solution; Unified m-POS, an easy-to-use mobile application for small and medium sized businesses (SMB); Aptito, a cloud-based POS platform for the hospitality industry and SMB merchants; Restoactive, a visual POS integration solution for restaurants; Zero Pay, a payment acceptance program for SMB merchants; PayOnline, an integrated e-commerce and mobile payments processing platform, and fraud management system; Pay-Travel, a payment processing solutions to the travel industry; Sales Central, a cloud-based solution to enhance responsiveness of indirect non-bank sales forces and sales efficiency; Netevia, which delivers end-to-end payment processing through easy-to-use APIs; and Digital Provider, an integrated direct-carrier and mobile operator solution for smaller content providers and merchants throughout selected international markets. It operates in North America, Russia, Europe, Asia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in North Miami Beach, Florida.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

