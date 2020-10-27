New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.46.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

