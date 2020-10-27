Nexstar Media Group (NXST) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) in the last few weeks:

10/16/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/15/2020 – Nexstar Media Group is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

10/10/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

10/6/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/30/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/12/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get Nexstar Media Group Inc alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $67,352.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,227 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.