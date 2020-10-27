NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Lowered to $65.75 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to $65.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 78.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

NYSE NEE opened at $302.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $308.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,042,300.00. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,946 shares of company stock worth $14,611,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 161,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

