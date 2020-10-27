Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.30-3.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.721-6.721 billion.

Shares of NDEKY opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. Nitto Denko has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

