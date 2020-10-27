Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: NBLX) is one of 21 public companies in the “Pipelines, except natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Noble Midstream Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

25.8% of Noble Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Pipelines, except natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of shares of all “Pipelines, except natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Noble Midstream Partners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Midstream Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00 Noble Midstream Partners Competitors 421 1401 1283 35 2.30

Noble Midstream Partners presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.47%. As a group, “Pipelines, except natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 46.23%. Given Noble Midstream Partners’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Noble Midstream Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Noble Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Noble Midstream Partners pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Pipelines, except natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.0% and pay out 82.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Midstream Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Midstream Partners 18.95% 20.39% 8.55% Noble Midstream Partners Competitors 27.26% 16.37% 9.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Noble Midstream Partners and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Midstream Partners $703.80 million $160.00 million 2.84 Noble Midstream Partners Competitors $6.66 billion $612.06 million 8.15

Noble Midstream Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Noble Midstream Partners. Noble Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Noble Midstream Partners has a beta of 3.68, indicating that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Midstream Partners’ competitors have a beta of 1.58, indicating that their average stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Noble Midstream Partners competitors beat Noble Midstream Partners on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. It operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Noble Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of Noble Energy, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.