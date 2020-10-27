Noodles & Company (NDLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $361.05 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

In other Noodles & Company news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

