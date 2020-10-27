North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have C$14.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$12.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOA. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$10.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.46. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $311.84 million and a PE ratio of 6.75.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$127.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

