North Mountain Merger Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:NMMCU)

North Mountain Merger’s (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, October 28th. North Mountain Merger had issued 11,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $115,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

North Mountain Merger stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. North Mountain Merger has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North Mountain Merger stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

About North Mountain Merger

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

