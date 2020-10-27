Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 96 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been given a CHF 96 price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 101 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. HSBC set a CHF 86 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 94.08.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a fifty-two week low of CHF 72.45 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.