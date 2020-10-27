Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NUE. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Nucor stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32. Nucor has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 104.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 72.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

