nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a peer perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised nVent Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $62,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 936.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

