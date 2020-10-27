Odyssey (OCN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.69 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Upbit, CoinTiger and FCoin. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $131,833.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00089941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00234586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00035809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.01318212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00128326 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Huobi, Gate.io, HitBTC, FCoin, Upbit, IDEX, CoinTiger, LBank, Bittrex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.