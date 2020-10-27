Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33, RTT News reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

