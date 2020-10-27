Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

ONCR opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Oncorus has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

In other news, major shareholder Sunstates Fund L.P. Mpm bought 173,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,606,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luke Evnin purchased 151,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,268,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

