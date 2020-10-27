Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

LPRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Open Lending from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Open Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,650,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at $1,701,000. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

