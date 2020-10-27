Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $44,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

