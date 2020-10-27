Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Barclays

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price upped by Barclays from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Oracle from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.68.

Oracle stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $173.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

