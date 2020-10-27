ORBCOMM (ORBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. ORBCOMM has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. On average, analysts expect ORBCOMM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $309.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.20.

ORBC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other ORBCOMM news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $431,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

