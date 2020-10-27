O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. O'Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect O'Reilly Automotive to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $455.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $461.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.23. O'Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,080.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,942,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,850 shares of company stock worth $25,780,585 in the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of O'Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O'Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.15.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.