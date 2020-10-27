Orion Group (ORN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Orion Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.13 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, analysts expect Orion Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ORN opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.91. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

In other Orion Group news, Director Mary E. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,087.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

