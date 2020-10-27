Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.30. Otis Worldwide also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.42-2.42 EPS.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.92.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.63.

