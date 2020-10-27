Owens Corning (OC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Owens Corning to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OC stock opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average is $58.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,874. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

