Own (CHX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.38 Million

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last week, Own has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. Own has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Own token can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Own alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00032380 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.07 or 0.04378244 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00278406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00030067 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own (CRYPTO:CHX) is a token. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official website is weown.com.

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Own Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Own and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.