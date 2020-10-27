Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stake Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,521,000 after buying an additional 343,350 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after purchasing an additional 230,065 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,999,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 129.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 229,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 129,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $31,452,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.32.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total value of $341,578.64. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,689,539.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Insiders have sold 72,756 shares of company stock valued at $18,569,240 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $231.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $275.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.51.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

