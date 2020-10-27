Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $148.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $129.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average of $104.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -136.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $135.36.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 809 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $93,059.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,845.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 11,930 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $1,355,128.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,854.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,721 shares of company stock worth $3,821,879 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 17.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

