Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB reissued an outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.07.

TSE PPL opened at C$28.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion and a PE ratio of 16.03. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.27 and a 1 year high of C$53.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.00.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s payout ratio is 142.94%.

In other Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,429.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$254,162.21. Also, Director Leslie O’donoghue bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.91 per share, with a total value of C$78,143.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$491,998.95. Insiders have bought 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $333,244 over the last quarter.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

