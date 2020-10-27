PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PDRDY. HSBC began coverage on PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.50.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

