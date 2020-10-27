PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PDRDY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Monday, September 28th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Get PERNOD RICARD S/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $38.02.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.