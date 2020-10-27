PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

PDRDY stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.50. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $38.02.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

