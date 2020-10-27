PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s (PDRDY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

PDRDY opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14.

About PERNOD RICARD S/ADR

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

