Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €156.40 ($184.00).

RI opened at €146.40 ($172.24) on Friday. Pernod Ricard SA has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €139.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €139.73.

About Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

