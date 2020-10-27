Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Increased by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.9% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.81.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

