Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.81.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

