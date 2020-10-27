Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.88-$2.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.8-$49.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.11 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.88-2.93 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.81.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

