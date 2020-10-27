Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.81.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.