Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,159 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

