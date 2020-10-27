Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,843 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,549 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,949,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average is $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

