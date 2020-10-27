PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Tops $0.0204

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $876,652.15 and $61,340.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00089941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00234586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00035809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.01318212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00128326 BTC.

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,063,806 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io.

PhoenixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

