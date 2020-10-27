Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.17). Phreesia posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.42) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.15.

In other news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $189,744.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $138,652.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,782 shares of company stock worth $1,673,393 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 777.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 203,795 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,053.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 48,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 58.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 105,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PHR stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

