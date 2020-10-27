Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Robert W. Baird

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.33.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $456,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $331,242.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,393 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after buying an additional 636,830 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 978,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 627,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,486,000 after acquiring an additional 623,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Phreesia by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 317,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.